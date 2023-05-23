Galloway family opts for oral chemo for 8 year old Julian Galloway

An update to a story we’ve been following since December 2019.

Julian’s mother, Monica Galloway, said the family has opted to do oral chemotherapy, which they hope will keep the tumors at bay and give the family more time to create memories.

8-year-old Julian Galloway’s mom said he has two tumors growing in his brain.

“The first time and the second time, the tumors were able to be removed. Because of where they were. This time around, they are not able to be removed because of where they are,” Monica Galloway said.

Galloway said her husband Lee is working hard to get one of Julian’s chemo medicines approved so he can start treatment right away. She said this is a process that has been stressful and one that families have to fight for.

“It is really hard to know that it is really happening while you are just trying to be there for your child and just live a good quality of life,” Galloway said.

Through their Facebook page called Team Julian, Galloway said the show of love and support has been tremendous.

Family friend Debra Eulenfeld is organizing multiple fundraising events, including one in July.

“And it’s all for Julian and his family. Some of the medication is not covered through the insurance. And it’s for that it’s for them to do little vacations with. To make memories with,” Eulenfeld said.

Another friend of the Galloway’s, Misty Brown, lost her daughter Morgan Thomas in 2007 to cancer and says from her experience and the community helping her, she wants to give back.

“We were able to not work and focus on my daughter, take little vacations, build as many memories as we could give her the best that we could in the short amount of time that we had. And that is exactly what we want to do for Julian’s family,” Brown said.

Julian’s mom said if he responds well to the oral chemotherapy, he has 6 months to a year.

The Galloway family said right now, spending quality time as a family is what they are focusing on. But because of their motto Julian Strong, he continues to fight and make his family proud.

“So he will be graduating from kindergarten this Thursday and will be promoted to the first grade,” Galloway said.

To make more wonderful memories, Julian was invited to throw the first pitch at the Corpus Christi Hooks game. The family also received love and support at Beach to Bay, moments with Julian the family can hold onto forever.

“He’s just done so amazing, and he has been so strong throughout this whole thing. And so we really do follow his lead, and he’s just made us a lot stronger,” Galloway said.

Friends of the family will host a fundraiser event at South Texas Ice House Bar and Grill July 9th at 11:00 a.m. They need servers, auction items, and bands or DJs.

To help with the fundraiser contact:

Debra Eulenfeld 361-537-0247

To donate to the family, click here.

And for Julian, stay strong.

