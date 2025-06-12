G-PISD invests $20 million in fine arts facilities, celebrates historic band achievement

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland Independent School District is making significant investments in its fine arts programs, allocating approximately $20 million from recent bonds for new facilities while student musicians achieve unprecedented success.

The district's band program made history this year when all six bands earned straight Division 1 ratings at the 2025 UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Evaluations, becoming the first program in the region to accomplish this milestone in many years.

"We're excited to see our students thrive with the support of these resources," G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos said. "This work reflects our belief in a well-rounded education and the vital role fine arts play in student growth and success."

The high school's Varsity Band also earned first place in the Texas Music Educators Association Region Honor Band Contest on June 10 and will advance to the Area round later this month.

A new band hall at Gregory-Portland High School is currently under construction, with completion expected in fall 2026. The project is part of a comprehensive plan that includes renovations to all fine arts classrooms, including those for theater and choir.

"We are very excited about what's happening with fine arts in G-PISD! With the construction of a new band hall and the renovations to the current facilities, our students will soon have the space needed to get the most out of our rehearsals," G-P High School Band Director Christopher Morrow said.

The district has already invested $320,000 from the 2020 and 2023 bonds to purchase new instruments, including clarinets, drumline equipment, speaker systems, and tubas. A box truck for transporting equipment has also been purchased and will be wrapped with G-P Wildcats graphics.

New choir uniforms are currently in the design and proposal phase for the upcoming school year, with funding pending final approval.

These investments align with the district's Balanced Scorecard Priority 1.4, which focuses on increasing student engagement annually.

