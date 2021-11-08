Funeral services, rosary, visitation set for Sherman Benys

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Coastal Bend will be coming together Monday and Tuesday to honor a fallen Kingsville police officer.

Visitation for Officer Sherman Benys will be held at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

The rosary is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at St. Gertrude.

Both services are open to the public.

Benys, a 19-year Kingsville Police Department veteran, was killed in the line of duty after answering a call for a possible domestic disturbance last week in Kingsville.

A fish fry to benefit the Benys family will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Kingsville's Southgate Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or unitil they sell out.

Fried fish plates with fries and hush puppies will be sold for $10.

It's a drive-thru event and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles for pickup.

All proceeds will go to Benys' family.

