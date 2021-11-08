Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Funeral services, rosary, visitation set for Sherman Benys

Benefit fish fry set for Benys' family on Sunday
items.[0].videoTitle
The Coastal Bend will be coming together Monday and Tuesday to honor a fallen Kingsville police officer.
Visitation, rosary, funeral services set for Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys
Posted at 5:51 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 06:51:33-05

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Coastal Bend will be coming together Monday and Tuesday to honor a fallen Kingsville police officer.

Visitation for Officer Sherman Benys will be held at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

The rosary is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at St. Gertrude.

Both services are open to the public.

Benys, a 19-year Kingsville Police Department veteran, was killed in the line of duty after answering a call for a possible domestic disturbance last week in Kingsville.

A fish fry to benefit the Benys family will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Kingsville's Southgate Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or unitil they sell out.

Fried fish plates with fries and hush puppies will be sold for $10.

It's a drive-thru event and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles for pickup.

All proceeds will go to Benys' family.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education