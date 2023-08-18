Funeral services for Navy veteran Capt. Robert 'Bob' Batterson announced

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Funeral services have been set for retired U.S. Navy veteran Captain Robert "Bob" Batterson.

The 102-year-oldPearl Harbor survivor died Friday, Aug. 11.

Batterson had been the focus of several of Veterans in Focussegments, and even appeared in KRIS 6 News documentary "Summer of '42: The Coastal Bend Goes To War"

Rosary services are set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Gollihar Road. The funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Gollihar Road.

Batterson's burial with full military honors is set for 1 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on I-37.