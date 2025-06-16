Fundraiser held to support Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, dozens of people gathered to show love and support for a local legend, Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis.

The fundraiser, organized by pitmaster, Pete Trevino, was held at the Hi-Ho Drive Inn on Baldwin Boulevard. For hours, friends, fans, and families came together to uplift Mathis, who is currently battling stage 4 prostate cancer. Doctors have given him six months to a year to live and he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“I knew it was gone be good, but I didn’t know it was gone be this good,” Mathis said, overwhelmed by the turnout.

Known throughout the Coastal Bend for his signature boots, large cowboy hats, and warm demeanor, Mathis has become a symbol of joy and resilience in the community. During the fundraiser, he greeted people with hugs, posed for photos, and handed out autographed portraits, all while smiling through his fight.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a wonderful ambassador for this city," longtime community member, John Carmichael, said.

Mathis’ story has touched many. Despite the pain and challenges, those who know him say his spirit has never dimmed.

“I said you’re a living legend, man,” said community member, Lee Dewitty. “You’re international, baby, everybody knows you. When you’re a good man and you’re a good person, people gonna come show love and support you.”

Trevino, who cooked food for more than 600 guests, said the event was about more than just raising money.

“This right here just shows that we can come together as a community,” Trevino said. “It don’t matter what your culture is, what your ethnicity is, we’re people.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Mathis’ medical expenses. His family said the event meant more to them than words could express.

“It’s really great to see,” said Mya Dennis, Mathis’ great-niece. “There’s so much hate in the world, and it’s good to see there’s still love out there, from people who are strangers, but you’d never know it.”

If you missed Saturday’s fundraiser and would still like to support Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis, you can donate to his Go Fund Me page or contact his niece, Maxie Dennis at (361) 813-9658.

