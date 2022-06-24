Fundraiser being held to help rebuild Orange Grove Area Museum

The Orange Grove community is on a mission to rebuild their museum.

On Saturday, the Orange Grove Area Museum will be hosting a fundraiser to help the museum recover from a fire that destroyed it back on Easter Sunday.

It will be a live auction at Christina's Place in Downtown Orange Grove.

They will also have a raffle, food, and drinks at the event.

"We had a fire back in April that was devastating and heartbreaking. We lost a portion of our museum and so this is our first fundraiser to have our museum come back to life," Ernest Henderson, President of Board of Directors for Orange Grove Museum said.

Organizers are asking people to not only join the festivities, but also donate items for the auction and future auctions, if they can.

Organizers ask those with questions to contact Ernest Henderson at (361) 207-0383, Jody Raska at (361) 227-9685, Judy Hackfeld at 830 660-9429 and/or Christina Sanez at 361-945-1455.