Funding secured to build new bridge in Goliad County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S.DOT and TxDOT announced the award of a $14 million federal grant on Thursday to rebuild the US 59 bridge over the San Antonio River southwest of Goliad according to a press release on Thursday from TxDOT.

The existing bridge, built in 1926 and reconstructed in the 1960s, is in poor condition due to river erosion and struggles to carry the load and size of vehicles that cross the bridge on a daily basis.

“This important bridge replacement project will improve the safety and reliability of the US 59 corridor through Goliad County, connecting economic drivers such as US/Mexico border inland ports and coastal ports,” TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez, Jr., P.E. said.

The $14 million project will widen the bridge from 33 feet to 82 feet and will allow for two 12-foot travel lanes with shoulders and a center-median barrier.

The new bridge will also be raised past the 100-year flood level. The piers will be updated to modern-day standards with an increase in pier spacing to reduce debris accumulation.

As of now, the project will go to bid by mid-2024 and construction will be expected to take two and a half years.