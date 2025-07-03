CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, KRIS 6 News reported that elevated levels of PFAS — toxic compounds often called “forever chemicals” — were recently detected in the Inner Harbor, the same area where the city plans to build a new desalination plant.

PFAS have been linked to cancer, liver damage and reproductive issues. The findings alone raised concern. But now, attention is turning to who paid for the study.

“You told me Dr. Mintz paid for this study?” reporter Suzanne Stevens asked.

“Yes, he did,” responded Dr. William Rogers, the toxicologist who conducted the testing.

Rogers confirmed that Dr. Michael Mintz, an ear, nose and throat specialist, funded the lab work. Mintz is also backing a brackish groundwater project currently under city review — a proposed alternative to the harbor-based desalination plan.

“Did you know he’s trying to sell water to the city?” Stevens asked.

“I know they have water projects across the state, but I didn’t know that,” Rogers said.

Funding of Inner Harbor PFAS study raises eyebrows amid desalination debate

City officials said they were informed of the PFAS findings in January and described the presence of the chemicals in the Inner Harbor as “not unexpected.” They also emphasized that reverse osmosis — the method planned for the desalination plant — is proven to remove 99% of PFAS.

Rogers challenged that claim.

“There’s no research I’ve found that looks at how effective reverse osmosis is at removing PFAS in high-salinity water,” he said.

The city says "it remains focused on ensuring that all water infrastructure projects meet federal and state regulations and are driven by sound science and long-term public benefit."

The city also says it knew that Dr. Mintz partially funded the project and that Mintz's seperate desal deal is still being reviewed.

Attempts to reach Mintz for comment were unsuccessful. His office said he is out for most of the month and unavailable.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!