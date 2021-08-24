Freer ISD and San Diego ISD mandate masks

Freer ISD and San Diego ISD have decided to mandate masks in their schools in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Freer ISD said in a Facebook post that "due to litigation this week TEA is not regulating the governors mask order. Therefore Freer ISD will mandate mask/face coverings until further notice". This goes for all students, faculty, and staff while indoors.

San Diego ISD said in a post that all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks inside all school buildings and at all school events. They revised both their dress code and return to school plan to reflect their changes.