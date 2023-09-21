Free performing arts camp hopes to inspire Coastal Bend teens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For teenagers that have a love of the performing arts, the Diocese of Corpus Christi has just the thing to help them on their journey.

It's a free performing arts camp to develop their skills like singing, dancing, drama, and drums. They will be mentored by international Christian pop stars Gen Verde.

Gen Verde is made up of 19 international artists. They are hosting this camp for high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Officials with the Diocese of Corpus Christi said they are offering this camp to help young people in the Coastal Bend discover their talents and raise their self-confidence to be their authentic selves.

Camp participants will even join Gen Verde on Oct. 14 on stage for a free city-wide concert at Carroll High School.

This camp is open to all coastal bend high school students of all faiths. It's completely free, but space is limited. Only 90 spaces are available. To sign up, click here.

