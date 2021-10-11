Free online conference aims to protect people from financial exploitation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know you can learn how to protect yourself from falling victim to financial exploitation scams and fraud from the comfort of your home?

The Department of Family and Protective Services – Adult Protective Services Division, along with several community stakeholders, says they will be hosting a free open to the public, online (Zoom) presentation, on how to protect yourself from scams & frauds.

October is Financial Exploitation Awareness Month.

The community event is scheduled for Tuesday October 12, 2021 - from 9:00 a.m. in the morning till noon.

Meeting ID: 858 6452 6582



Passcode: 358772



Dial by your location



+1 346 248 7799



You can also join the meeting by clicking here.