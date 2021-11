CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good news for Corpus Christi pet owners looking to microchip their special friends.

Officials with the city's animal care services are extending free pet microchipping and registration to Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Before, this service was offered only on Thursdays.

No appointment is necessary.

Just stop by 2626 Holly Road for this service for your pet.