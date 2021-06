CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be serving free breakfast and lunch this summer to all children between the ages of 1 and 18.

The times and schools of the 20 schools are listed below in the district's Facebook release of the announcement.

Similar options will be provided by other districts outside the Corpus Christi area in the Coastal Bend.

To find a distribution location near you, call 211, text FOODTX to 877-877, or use this interactive map.