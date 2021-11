ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown ISD has partnered with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to provide free food to Robstown students and their families on Tuesday.

The district is hosting a drive-thru 'Food Drop' at Robstown Early College High School at 5:00 p.m. on November 16.

Items will be given on a first come, first served basis, and Robstown students must be present in the vehicle to receive a box.

The distribution will be at the West Parking Lot at the high school near the football stadium.