CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free pet adoption will be held on Saturday sponsored by the Animal Control Organization and Hicks Family Subaru.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the dealership, 3615 South Padre Island Drive.

Adoption fees for cats and dogs from the Aransas Pass Animal Control Center will be waived for potential owners.

Free microchipping and ID tags will be available for the first 100 guests at the event.