Fourth of July 2024: Here's where to enjoy fireworks and more in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you're looking for a patriotic parade, festival, or firework show, the Coastal Bend has plenty of opportunities for you and your family to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here is a list of Fourth of July events happening around our region:

The City of Aransas Pass Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Conn Brown Harbor near the Seaman's Memorial. There will be food trucks and a bounce house, and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.



City of Aransas Pass

The City of Port Aransas will have a 4th of July celebration starting at 4 p.m on July 4. There will be free snow cones, popcorn (while supplies last), and bouncy houses. The Tyler Preston Band will hit the stage at 5 p.m. for live music. At 9 p.m., enjoy a firework show sponsored by the City of Port Aransas, HEB, and the Lighthouse.

City of Port Aransas

Corpus Christi Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration kicks off on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. along the Coprus Christi Bayfront. Several other events are taking place on July 4th, including the Veterans Affairs’ Patriotic Ceremony, which will begin on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, 222 South Shoreline Boulevard. A Fajita Cook-off begins at 9 a.m. at Nueces Brewing Company. The Mayor's Cup Regatta begins July 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the south end of the Lawrence Street T-Head. Then, on the Great Lawn at The Waters Edge, you’ll find tons of food trucks serving delicious food for purchase.

