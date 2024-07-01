Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fourth of July 2024: Here's where to enjoy fireworks and more in the Coastal Bend

Independence Day
KRIS 6 News
Independence Day
Fourth of July fireworks
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 01, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you're looking for a patriotic parade, festival, or firework show, the Coastal Bend has plenty of opportunities for you and your family to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here is a list of Fourth of July events happening around our region:

  • The City of Aransas Pass Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Conn Brown Harbor near the Seaman's Memorial. There will be food trucks and a bounce house, and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
City of Aransas Pass July 4th celebration

  • The City of Port Aransas will have a 4th of July celebration starting at 4 p.m on July 4. There will be free snow cones, popcorn (while supplies last), and bouncy houses. The Tyler Preston Band will hit the stage at 5 p.m. for live music. At 9 p.m., enjoy a firework show sponsored by the City of Port Aransas, HEB, and the Lighthouse.
Port Aransas firework show

  • Corpus Christi Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration kicks off on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. along the Coprus Christi Bayfront. Several other events are taking place on July 4th, including the Veterans Affairs’ Patriotic Ceremony, which will begin on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, 222 South Shoreline Boulevard. A Fajita Cook-off begins at 9 a.m. at Nueces Brewing Company. The Mayor's Cup Regatta begins July 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the south end of the Lawrence Street T-Head. Then, on the Great Lawn at The Waters Edge, you’ll find tons of food trucks serving delicious food for purchase.
Food truck festival July 4th

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops