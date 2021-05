PORT MANSFIELD, Texas — Four boaters rescued by the Corpus Christi Coast Guard after their vessel began taking water.

It happened yesterday afternoon about 13 miles north of Port Mansfield.

You can see the boaters being lifted into the helicopter.

According to the Coast Guard Air, watchstanders were notified of an 18-foot vessel taking on water.

Officials say the boaters were all wearing life jackets and were taken to the Harbor Bait and Tackle Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.