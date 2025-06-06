CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas foster care students are defying statistics with only 63% of foster youth graduating compared to the state average of 90%.

"Actually I'm really proud because I didn't, to this day I never thought I would actually walk the stage or make it with all the thoughts I had in my mind," said Cortney Cantu, one of a dozen foster care students celebrating their graduation.

Foster youth beat the odds, celebrate high school graduation

Cantu's cap tells her story: "If you knew my story, you would be proud."

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services hosted their annual graduates reception, honoring high school graduates from Nueces and Webb County who have overcome significant challenges in the foster care system.

"I was moving around a lot. Five different high schools... But out of everything I learned one thing, I learned that no matter how hard it gets, as long as I don't give up, I can do it," said Devlin De Santiago, another graduate being honored.

Tony Jaramillo

De Santiago says the hardships made him more resilient.

"Four months ago, I was like, this high school doesn't want me in here. I just got out of CPS, I don't have a lot of money in my pocket. But I did it anyways," De Santiago said.

For these graduates, this is just the beginning. Texas covers tuition and fees at state colleges for former foster youth, even up to a law degree or medical degree, opening doors to higher education that might otherwise remain closed.

Cantu hasn't chosen a major yet but is considering becoming a nail technician.

Tony Jaramillo

"I just can't wait. I really can't wait. I'm just glad I'm out and I just can't wait to move on with my next chapter," Cantu said.

De Santiago is exploring a career as a dialysis nurse.

"Anything you do in life later on is gonna be for you and for nobody else," de Santiago said.

When KRIS6 News asked what message they would share with other foster youth who might be struggling, Cantu offered encouragement.

"I would say stay focused, and don't worry about anybody else. Just worry about you. Fight, push," Cantu said.

De Santiago's advice was equally direct: "So don't give up unless you want to fail yourself."

