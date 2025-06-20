Former US Congressman Blake Farenthold dies at 63

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community is mourning the death of former U.S. Representative for Texas’s 27th congressional district, Blake Farenthold.

According to Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley and two other sources who confirmed the news, Farenthold died on Friday, June 20.

Farenthold was elected to Congress in November 2010, winning the seat previously held by long-time Democratic congressman Solomon Ortiz.

"At the end of the campaign, many across the country called his win the biggest upset in the nation," said political consultant Steve Ray.

Ray shared some of Farenthold's political and personal history with KRIS 6 News.

Blake's step-grandmother, democrat Francis Sissy Farenthold, endorsed her far more conservative grandson for the position.

He served as District 27 Congressman from 2011 to 2018, a tenure marked by controversy that ended with his resignation on April 6, 2018.

In 2014, Farenthold was sued by a former director of communications who accused him of sexual harassment. Pressure for him to resign mounted in 2017 when it was revealed that Farenthold had used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle the sexual harassment lawsuit.

In December 2014, staffers brought up more allegations of improper conduct, which led to Farenthold's decision not to seek re-election.

His resignation followed the revelation of his use of taxpayer funds to settle his lawsuit. Michael Cloud filled Farenthold's District 27 seat in a special election called by Governor Greg Abbott.

"Blake made some mistakes, but we all do," Ray said.

Ray credited Farenthold for leading numerous issues including using his technology background to affect internet privacy issues and demanding transparency on the investigation of Operation Fast and Furious, a reckless gun trafficking operation where federal officials sanctioned the sale of hundreds of assault weapons to purchasers, who then sold them to Mexican cartels.

"Blake gave the toughest questions to federal officials," Ray said. "People would think he didn't look that smart, but when he got going, man. He was one of the toughest congressional leaders on topics for that."

Before he was elected, Farenthold was known for his role with Conservative talk show host Jim Lago. After leaving Congress, Blake created his own radio show, which he was still doing at the time of his death.

He leaves behind his wife, Debbie, along with his two daughters Amanda and Morgan. He also recently became a grandfather.

"He just really cared about people," Ray said. "It's hard to be who you really are when you go to Washington DC, but he did his best."

