Former Three Rivers corrections officer admits to accepting bribes

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — A Three Rivers resident has pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

26-year-old Justin Matthew Gonzalez was a former federal corrections officer at the Three Rivers Correctional Institution. He admitted that while working there, he received approximately $1,600 in "bribe" payments to smuggle cigarettes inside. This was discovered on Feb. 11, 2021 when authorities searched his bags when he got to work and found 16 packets of cigarettes.

“Public service is a public trust, especially for those in positions in corrections and law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “The vast majority of these officers serve with honesty and integrity. However, we must still root out any and all forms of corruption or abuse in our federal prisons and hold accountable those who choose to break the law themselves.”

Gonzalez faces up to 15 years in federal prison with a possible $250,000 maximum fine, but sentencing will be passed on Nov. 20.

“Gonzalez’s selfish acts compromised the safety and security of the federal prison," Special Agent in Charge Cloey C. Pierce said. "The Department of Justice Office – Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) is committed to rooting out bribery schemes and bringing perpetrators to justice."

