Former Sea Gulf Villa residents seeing an increase in their rent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Problems continue for residents of the former Sea Gulf Villa apartment complex.

As KRIS 6 News reported, residents moved into the Fishpond Living apartments in July.The apartment complex accommodates seniors and people with disabilities and people were being moved to the Fishpond apartment building.

Residents said that they were told they had to move, and their rent wouldn’t go up, however, residents are said that they have increased rent prices.

Fishpond Living resident Judith Russell said that they were forced to move.

“A little over three years ago, they came into our building, gave us no choice. Told us they were building a new building and move us all,” Russell said.

Russell said she said she received a letter stating that her rent would be going up.

“40 something Housing Authority people. Our rent got double when we were promised no rent raise at all. Our rent got double,” she said.

Fishpond Development LLC Principal David M. Fournier said that this was a miscommunication.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we called CCHA to understand why residents were being charged more,” Fournier said. “We learned it was a result of how CCHA applies and calculates the utilities allowance which differs from HUD.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to the city of Corpus Christi and they said that "the property management has assured us that the issue with the rent will be corrected this week and they will continue to communicate with tenants."