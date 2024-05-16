Former Ortiz Senior Chief of Staff agrees to plea deal in Cuellar indictment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The former longtime chief of staff for U.S. Congressman Solomon Ortiz Sr. has agreed to a plea deal for his part in an alleged money laundering scheme involving Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar and Cuellar's wife.

Florencio "Lencho" Rendon faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of not more than $500,000. But that could be reduced to three years behind bars depending on his cooperation.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 25th in Houston.

The U.S. Justice Department filed an indictment of Cuellar in federal court.

The U.S. representative, and his wife, are alleged to have taken as much as $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities.

The FBI searched Cuellar's home in Laredo in 2022 as part of an investigation into Azerbaijan. His campaign office was also searched.

At the time Cuellar said he wasn't the target of the probe.

In a statement Cuellar said he and his wife are innocent of the allegations, but he did not mention any specific charges. And he vows to continue his bid for re-election in November.

If convicted, the Cuellars face up to 20 years in prison.