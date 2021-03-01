Menu

Former Nueces County Deputy Constable dies of illness

photo courtesy of Bishop Police Department
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 01, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local retired deputy constable died Sunday after ongoing health issues.

"May you Rest In Peace, we have the watch from here brother," said a post from the Bishop Police Department.

According to the post, retired Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constable Pedro “Pete” Hinojosa was battling illness and ongoing health issues before he died on Feb 28, 2021.

Hinojosa was a Deputy and Patrol Supervisor with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for decades. He eventually transferred to the Nueces County Constable Office Precinct Five and retired from that position in 2018.

