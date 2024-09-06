Former NCJLS secretary sentenced in long-awaited wire fraud case

The sentencing for former Nueces County Junior Livestock Show (NCJLS) secretary Sara Rene Chapman has been handed down.

Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos sentenced Chapman to six months in prison, supervised release for three years, and ordered to pay $172,069.72 in restitution. Chapman is required to monthly payments of $500 starting 30 days after her release from prison.

Champman will also be required to provide financial information to her probation officer, as well as 60 hours of community service.

Chapman, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 25, 2024, admitted to using NCJLS bank accounts to pay personal credit cards for over four years.

When the judge asked what Chapman did with the money she had stolen, she said she used it to buy "clothes and groceries."

Chapman's original sentencingwas delayed back in July. At the time, the 67-year-old was facing 20 years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000, and full restitution to the NCJLS.

