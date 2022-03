A former Calallen ISD teacher is now waiting to learn his punishment after he was found guilty on Tuesday of one count of continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14; a first degree felony.

40-year-old Joseph M. Sandoval was arrested by U.S. Marshals back in November of 2019. Sandoval worked as a teacher for Calallen ISD in 2018.

The punishment phase in his trial will begin on Wednesday morning. A jury will be deciding his punishment.