Former Agua Dulce teacher arrested following allegations of improper relationships with students

UPDATE: MARCH 20, 2024 - 1:00 P.M.

Former Agua Dulce Independent School District's science teacher, Jaden Renee Charles, was accused of having improper sexual relationships with several students. She was magistrated by Justice of the Peace Matthew Schmidt Wednesday morning.

According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez, an investigation began after a student in the district was caught with marijuana vapes. Staff and students were questioned, and during this investigation, law enforcement officials learned about the improper relationships 25-year-old Jaden Renee Charles was having with students.

Over the four weeks of investigating, Martinez said they were able to interview five different male students. He said four of these students confirmed the improper relationships, including that Charles was providing THC vapes and alcohol to some of the students.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said Jaden Charles told law enforcement she was pregnant at the time of her arrest. Law enforcement believes there may be 12 potential victims.

The Agua Dulce City Marshal, Joe Martinez, said one student told police he had sex with Charles in her home. Police don't believe any sexual activity took place on campus.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said they had obtained video of Charles with a student at an Alice hotel, but they cannot confirm what took place there.

Tuesday morning, Jaden Renee Charles was turned into the City Marshal's Office by her mother. Charles was taken to the Alice Police Department for questioning and Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez and Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said when the interview began, Jaden Charles "lawyer-ed up."

Charles was taken to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of grooming. Her total bond was set at $400,000.

According to officials, if Charles makes bond, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor and cannot have any contact with any of the victims or their families.

Charles will not be allowed to have any contact with minors, and she is expected to report monthly to an adult probation office.

ORIGINAL - MARCH 19, 2024 - 11:31 A.M.

A former teacher with Agua Dulce Independent School District was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly having sexual relationships with multiple students.

Jaden Renee Charles was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of grooming.

She has resigned from teaching.

She was booked into the Jim Wells County jail and has a total bond of $200,000. She will be taken to Nueces County jail for the additional charges.

According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez, the investigation continues as more possible victims come forward.

