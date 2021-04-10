Food truck festival kicks off in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a year-long haitus, a street foos festival kicked off in downtown Corpus Christi this weekend.

Several food trucks gathered off of Shoreline to offer a selection of food and snacks to people enjoying the day near the bayfront. The organizer of the event says the owners of these food trucks were affected by the pandemic but are just happy to be back serving the community.

"We're pretty excited we're back , all the food trucks you'll be seeing them more at our events throughout the state, we are excited to be here today," said John Garcia, festival organizer.

The food truck festival will be happening for the next few weekends. For more information you can head to their Facebook page.