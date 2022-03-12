Flour Bluff ISD offers new program to help students graduate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a special graduation at Flour Bluff High School on Thursday, as five students graduated from the Hornet Learning Academy.

It's a special program the school kicked off in 2021.

The Hornet Learning Academy gives students a more flexible school schedule and helps prevent them from dropping out due to other responsibilities or unplanned circumstances.

Graduating senior Luis Gonzalez told KRIS 6 News that the program helped him balance school and working at his construction job with his father, while also working other jobs around the area.

"I think what's unique is they put you in an environment where you're not surrounded by everybody, so you're really able to focus on everything you need to do and finish a lot quicker," Gonzalez said.

School officials tell KRIS 6 News the program continues to grow. It started off with 15 students, and now, it has 58 students enrolled.

They hope to have more students graduate by this summer.