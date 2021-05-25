Flour Bluff ISD hosts first senior walk for graduates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a walk to remember at the Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center on Tuesday.

Graduating high school seniors walked the halls in their caps and gowns as they waved and high-fived the Pre-K and kindergarten students.

"It was really rewarding to come and see them and just be cheered on by them," said graduating senior Ona Isiofia.

Isiofia told KRIS 6 News she's attending Rice University and plans to study neuroscience and African-American studies.

This is the first time the school district has allowed a graduating class to visit the school and school officials tell KRIS 6 News they hope to make it a new tradition.

"I think it's important to instill that sense of community and Hornet spirit, Hornet pride," said Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center principal Amy Seeds.