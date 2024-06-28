Flour Bluff ISD and Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrate significant milestone in partnership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Flour Bluff Independent School District and the Corpus Christi Army Depot signed an agreement Thursday morning that will give students a shot at careers in the aviation industry.

This will be the second year that the district will offer students the Tango Flight Program.

The program teaches junior and senior students how to work on aircraft and students are partnered with the Corpus Christi Army Depot workers who mentor them.

"The partnership is very exciting because like I said the kids come out of these classes with employable skills and as a teacher you always want to see your kids either continue their education or find a job right away. That's one of the cool things about this class, these kids come out ready for employment when they finish this class," said Andy Hernandez, Technology Teacher at Flour Bluff High School.

The Tango Flight Program is also an opportunity for character and leadership development, organizers say.

Digital Content Producer Myra Sanchez contributed to this story.

