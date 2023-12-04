Flour Bluff Head Coach picks up win 700

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — James McMinn has been drawing up plays for the Lady Hornets for decades. Head Coach of the Lady Hornets. He has coached in Flour Bluff for the past 31 years.

McMinn recently picked up his 700th career win but found it difficult to take any credit.

"We've always had tremendous tremendous support. Support from the community, from the board, from administration, from high school, junior high, throughout," said McMinn.

McMinn said the long coaching career with players has taught him some of the best lessons

"It's fun to watch that growth. And really they've helped me become a better person, just because of the things they've taught me over the years," said McMinn.

McMinn believes putting players first is his key to success after all these years.

"The skills a person has, x's and o's— drills and stuff, really doesn't factor in as big as the athletes knowing they're cared for, that they're loved. That there is a safety net underneath them so when they fall, there's somebody there to catch them," said McMinn.

The Lady Hornets are having a strong season so far with a 7-4 record and will take on the 0-9 Ray Texans on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

