Flour Bluff business gives back to Mother Teresa Shelter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the season of giving and that was especially true over at the Mother Teresa Shelter.

On Tuesday, those who were staying at the shelter were treated to a warm meal and a slice of pie for lunch.

It was thanks to employees at Dynamic Orthopedic Physical Therapy in Flour Bluff, who wanted to give back to those in need.

In addition to the food, they also donated $500 to the shelter.

"We encourage everybody in Corpus to think about ways to give back this holiday season," said Stefanie Arroyo with Dynamic Orthopedic Physical Therapy. "We're all bouncing back from COVID and the pandemic."

The therapy clinic also plans to volunteer and serve meals at the Mother Teresa Shelter on Thanksgiving Day.