LAKE CITY, Texas — Several fire crews from across the Coastal Bend are currently fighting a large blaze in Lake City near Mathis.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the fire started just before 4:00 P.M. Saturday.

Three homes have been damaged and several others are currently in danger. At the moment there are no injuries reported.

Fire crews from Mathis, Sinton, Odem, Sandia and George West are on the scene.

We will keep you updated as more information is made available.