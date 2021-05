CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Cajun food in south Texas, a crawfish cook-off was held at the Fisherman's Bait and Seafood Market on Saturday.

Eleven teams took part in the event. This was the first cook-off held and the owner said he couldn't be happier with the turnout.

"It's been pretty good, I have seen a lot of people, I see a lot of regulars and some new faces here, come help support," said owner Tuan Pham.

Tuan hopes to continue this event and turn it into a tradition.