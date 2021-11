KINGSVILLE, Texas — A benefit fish fry will be held for the family of Officer Sherman Benys on Sunday, November 14.

It will be held at the Southgate Mall parking lot in Kingsville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until they sell out.

They will be selling fried fish plates with fries and hushpuppies for $10. It will be drive-thru event so you're asked to stay in your vehicle.

All proceeds will be given to the family of Officer Benys.