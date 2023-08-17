First rage room coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's newest entertainment destination has arrived and its giving people options to smash through their worry and anger in a productive, trendy way.

Act Your Rage will be the first rage room in Corpus Christi. Rage rooms have been an up-and-coming trend for the last 15 years because it allows people to go in with protective gear and smash objects in a legal and safe way.

“Basically you come in here when you’re angry and you just come in and just destroy things. Have fun with it,” Johnathon Cifuentes, co-owner of Act Your Rage said.

Located on S. Alameda Street in the same plaza as Salty Oak BBQ, this gives people another attraction in Corpus Christi.

“It’s new, it’s different. I’m 40, he’s 25 so you can come if you’re 16 or if you’re 45. It’s something for everybody to do,” co-owner Damon Isom said.

Cifuentes and Isom said they’ll get their breakable items just about anywhere from scavenging, yard sales to discount stores.

The two rage rooms aren’t the only attraction. They also have axe throwing and mechanical bull riding. There’s plenty of other activities like video games, corn hole, ping pong and more.

“Pretty much anything you can think of that’ll keep you entertained while you wait either for the rage room, axe throwing, or bull riding. You’ll be entertained,” Isom said.

General admission is $5, which gets people though the door for the smaller activities.

There are three price packages for purchase that involve how much time money is spent in the rage room, axe throwing and bull riding.

Level one is $55 and features a small box of breakable items with 10 minutes in the rage room, 30 minutes axe throwing, a bull ride and a slice of pizza and drink.

With level two and three, for more money you get more time in the attractions, larger boxes of breakable items and more food.

Groups of four and five can get a 25% discount. Groups of six or more people will get a 30% discount. Guests are allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.

Overall, it’s the uniqueness of the business that the co-owners hope is the draw.

“I'm honestly looking forward to the reactions of the people,” Cifuentes said.

“That’s fulfilling as well. Seeing other people enjoying your project is fulfilling,” Isom said.

When they're done in the rage room, people will have the opportunity to sign anywhere on the wall, leaving their mark even after their destruction has been cleaned up.

Waivers will need to be signed before taking part in attractions.

Act Your Rage will open Friday Aug. 18.

