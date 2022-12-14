First-ever CPR training kiosk in Corpus Christi aims to save lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christus Spohn Health System has teamed up with the American Heart Association to teach some life-saving skills.

On Wednesday, they unveiled a hands on CPR training kiosk at La Palmera Mall.

The touch screen kiosk is meant to properly train locals and visitors in as little as 5 minutes.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen every year outside of the hospital. More than 20 percent of those incidents occur in public areas.

The kiosk at La Palmera is a first for Corpus Christi and the 38th in the country.

"Being able to train the future generation of heart savers is just going to be such a game changer within the Coastal Bend community," said Erin Wilder, the executive director of the American Heart Association.

If you'd like to try it out for yourself, the kiosk is right across from The Cheesecake Factory.

