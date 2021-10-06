Firefighters battle three house fires in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some tense moments for firefighters in western Nueces County after three separate structures caught fire.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cindy Lane between Orange Grove and Bluntzer.

When fire crews arrived, they found a trailer, mobile home and a house on fire.

The good news is all three structures were vacant. While those were all vacant, fire crews were worried the flames might spread to a family's home next door.

It took more than three hours to get the fires under control.

Fire crews from Orange Grove, Agua Dulce, Robstown, Bluntzer and Annaville were all at the scene.

It's not known what started the fire.

