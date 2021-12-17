Fire on Louisiana Avenue kills dog and cat inside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning in a kitchen in the 400 block of Louisiana that killed a dog and cat that were living there.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Randy Paige said the fire apparently started when a burner on a stove was left unattended and eventually ignited some cabinetry in the kitchen. The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house.

The residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire, Paige said.

"When we first started investigating, we noticed that (a burner on) the stove was glowing red," Paige said. "It apparently got hot enough to ignite the cabinets above the stove and then spread."

The original call came to CCFD at 8:16 a.m. and the first respondents arrived at 8:22 a.m. Paige said the fire was brought under control at 8:36 a.m.