Fire on Corpus Christi's South Side sends two to the hospital

UPDATE (10:08 a.m.): One of the people has been released from the hospital. The other is being transported to a burn center in San Antonio for further care.

ORIGINAL:

A house fire on the 400 block of Sutton Lane sent two people to the hospital, Wednesday morning.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief J.B. DeVisser said the fire started at around 7:45 a.m. on the first floor of the home.

An off-duty firefighter who happened to be in the area was first on-scene. DeVisser said the firefighter entered the home to help, despite not having any gear with him.

No deaths have been reported, but a pet dog was taken to the vet.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.