Fire crews work grass fire in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews extinguished a fire on the 200 block of Jester in the Flour Bluff area on Monday. The fire broke out around 2 p.m. near the Dimmit Municipal Fishing Pier.

Crews from the Nueces County E-S-D 2, Flour Bluff Fire Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department were on the scene.

Fire officials say they are still trying to determine what caused the fire, but they suspect it might have been started by people who live in a large homeless camp in the area.

No buildings were in danger.