Fire crews respond to structure fire on Swantner and Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking into the cause of a fire that sparked earlier this morning.

A video sent in by a viewer shows large flames coming from a building at Swantner Drive and Texas Avenue.

Firefighters said they received a call around 2 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

According to crews, four units from the building were damaged, and everyone inside was able to get out safely. There were no injuries reported in the early morning blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known; however, the investigation into the cause is ongoing.