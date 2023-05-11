Fire crews respond to call for large brush fire on Wallace Ave. near Paul Jones Ave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several fire crews battled a large brush fire on Wallace Avenue near Paul Jones Avenue.

The blaze happened just after midnight, and Brush Unit Teams from the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD #2 were dispatched to the area. Fire crews were on the scene for nearly one and a half hours and said the fire covered an estimated 5 to 10 acres of land.

"The wind actually helped slow down the fire a little bit and helped get control of the fire a lot sooner," said Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez, Jr.

Crews were able to stop the fire before it crossed over to the other side of Wallace Ave. and said there were no evacuations needed in nearby residences.

Investigators are looking into a nearby homeless camp and are working to determine what sparked the fire. According to officials, there were no injuries reported.

