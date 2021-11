Corpus Christi Firefighters had their hands full Monday evening when a fire broke out at a Southside apartment complex.

It was just after 6 p.m. when fire officials received word of flames showing at the Caspian Apartments, located on Caravelle Parkway near Weber.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from two buildings. They eventually got the fire under control.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. A cause for the fire is under investigation.