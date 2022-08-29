Fire crews battle early morning blaze at an apartment complex on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a call for a structure fire on the 9300 block of SPID around 6:25 a.m.

According to witnesses, flames could be seen coming from the windows at the Bay Club Apartments, and heavy smoke was present along SPID.

Fire crews evacuated several residents in the apartment complex, but it is unclear if there were any injuries.

According to a social media post from Nueces County ESD # 2, a large presence of Fire crews and EMS units are in the area.

The fire is currently under investigation, and detectives are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.