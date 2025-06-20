Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire breaks out in Southside gym which was set to open soon

GymFire2.jpg
Kensi Bryce, KRIS 6 News
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out in a gym on the 7100 block of Saratoga Boulevard.
GymFire2.jpg
Fire breaks out in Southside gym which was set to open soon
Posted
and last updated

A fire broke out inside a small gym near Sing Bar and Sno-Ball Too on the city's Southside.

According to fire investigators, a treadmill caught fire in the gym located on the 7100 block of Saratoga Boulevard, near Rodd Field Road, around 8:20 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire within ten minutes.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the fire forced nearby businesses to shut down while fire crews worked.

GymFire1.jpg
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out in a gym on the 7100 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

Those businesses are expected to reopen soon.

We're told the gym that caught fire was supposed to open in the next five days or so.

Fire breaks out in Southside gym which was set to open soon

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.