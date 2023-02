ALICE, Texas — At about 7:00 p.m., Alice, Ben Bolt, and San Diego fire crews responded to a fire at the Edward's Furniture warehouse located on the 1100 block of East Front Street.

The warehouse collapsed as fire crews from Alice, Ben Bolt, and San Diego tried to get the blaze under control.

At this time, it's still unclear what started the fire, but we're told no one was inside at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story; please check back with us for more updates.