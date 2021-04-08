Oregon woman seeking her biological mom in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Oregon woman has been searching for her biological mother for decades.

Serai Furlong was born in 1980 to Judith "Judy" Lynee Furlong, whose last known address was on Texan Trail in Corpus Christi.

Serai hired several private instigators which lead her here to Corpus Christi.

" You know there is just a sense of curiosity," Serai said "I would love to see the person that I came from, what she's like, our similar mannerisms, I'd love to just hear her story."

Judith has not been seen since 1985 and records indicate she was last in Corpus Christi in the early 1990's.

"We think she may have skipped over to Mexico, left the country, we really don't know."

Serai said.

Serai was raised and later adopted by her biological grandfather and her step grandmother; Judy struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

If you recognize Judy or knew her, you can message Serai on her Facebook page, 'Finding Judith "Judy" Lynne Furlong'.

