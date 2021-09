ROCHESTER, New York — The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., has released the finalists for the 2021 Toy Hall of Fame.

This year's list includes American Girl Dolls, the board games Battleship and Risk, Billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Toy Fire Trucks, Master of the Universe Action Figures, the Pinata and sand.

That's right. Sand.

To vote for your favorite, check out the Strong National Museum of Play's website here by Sept. 22.