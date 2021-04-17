Fiesta De La Lotería helps raise money to 'Keep Kingsville Beautiful'

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Coastal Bend residents feeling a little lucky this weekend joined the fun at the city of Kingsville's 4th annual Festival De La Lotería.

The main reason for the event was to raise funds for 'Keep Kingsville Beautiful' to help with restoration projects after the big winter storm we had back in February. The event also provided people with free vaccines for anyone who still needed to get vaccinated.

"We are welcoming our partners at Christus Spohn Kleberg and Kleberg County who over the last year have done so much to keep our community safe from COVID-19," said Janine Reyes , Director of Tourisim for the city of Kingsville.

Our very own Nina Martinez with our sister-station Telemundo Corpus Christi was in attendance as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the fashion show.

Telemundo

The city of Kingsville is planning more events in the future to help benefit the city and their downtown area and businesses.